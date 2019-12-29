School opens 'safe space' for mental wellbeing

Pupils and staff at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston recently celebrated the grand opening of their new #iwill Community Hub. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust. Archant

A school on the coast has opened a 'safe space' for encouraging mental wellbeing.

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston launched its new #iwill community hub at a special event which saw pupils, staff and visitors enjoy the space for the first time.

The hub aims to provide a safe space within the school where people can focus on their mental wellbeing.

At the launch, visitors learned about the input of the students, which included decisions on layout and decoration that would best promote wellbeing, as well as motivational quotes to put on display and encourage fellow pupils.

Year 4 pupil Finley commented, "I am incredibly proud of the work I have completed here with the help of my friends."

Principal Kate Rutherford said: "We are so proud of our #iwill steering group for the efforts they have made to social action and for demonstrating the physical changes they have contributed to their community."

