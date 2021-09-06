News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cirque de sol-ALE: traditional beer and cocktails at Out There Festival

James Weeds

Published: 2:18 PM September 6, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM September 6, 2021
Artist, Dulce Duca in the brewery.

Artist, Dulce Duca roller skated her way around the brewery lending a hand in the brewery making process. - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

A popular arts festival in Great Yarmouth will have drinks provided by a brewery with close to links to to town.

The Out There festival is taking place in Great Yarmouth on the weekend beginning September 17.

Lacons Brewery has concocted their popular Norfolk ale specifically for the festival where it will be available at the Drill House on York Road and in the beer tent on St George's Park on the weekend of the festival.

There will be more than 42 artistic companies from nine different nations with a line-up of entertainment, which will all be free of charge.

Amy Hancock, head of marketing at Lacons Brewery, said: “Lacons are proud to be involved in this fun and vibrant community event bringing people together.”

Chris Everett and Dulce Duca

Also supporting this year, is Gonzos Tearooms of Norwich, who are providing cocktails as part of the festival drinks menu.

Out There Arts is celebrating its 13th year of circus and outdoor arts and later this month they will bringing back even more vibrancy to the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth, the Out There festival will feature what it calls some of the world’s finest circus and street art performers coming to the town. 

This year, the programme is filled with high-energy, exciting contemporary circus and outdoor arts, fusing together culture identities that exist within Great Yarmouth.  It is being funded by Arts Council England and supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council.

Acrobats at the 2019 Out There festival.

Out There 2020 was cancelled doe to covid restrictions. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of the Out There International Festival of Circus and Outdoor Arts, said: “Once again we are pleased to enjoy Lacons ale throughout the festival.

"Out There is a truly intercontinental festival featuring a host of international and UK acts, many of which are UK and world premieres."

Out There Arts says it is also the UK’s foremost producer of new street arts and circus work, with companies from all over the world making shows in the Drill House year-round - the UK’s only full-time dedicated creation space for street arts and circus with a worldwide reputation.

