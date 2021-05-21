News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Out There Festival set to go ahead after 2020 cancellation

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:06 PM May 21, 2021   
Acrobats at the 2019 Out There festival.

Out There 2020 was cancelled doe to covid restrictions. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

A popular Great Yarmouth festival is set to return this year, "as long as it is safe to do so."

Man doing the splits while in a handstand.

Out There festival will return to Great Yarmouth from September 17 until 19. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

The Out There festival, which was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, is due to return to Great Yarmouth on September 17 until September 19.

If Out There goes ahead, it will be the only one out of the 'big three' - which also includes the Wheels and the Maritime festival - to return in 2021.

Emily Phillips, communications and development manager for Out There Arts,  said: “The Out There Festival is set to be as exceptional as ever this year.

Balancing woman on a slack line.

A slack line performer at the 2019 Out There festival. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

"Visitors will experience the same quality atmosphere, but with tweaks in operations such as a new booking system and social distancing.

"So as long as it’s safe to do so, we are enthusiastic to bring the festival back to the town."

Out There Arts will also be putting on free Family Saturday’s at the Drill House from Saturday, May 29.

To book a space, visit this website.

A dance from the 2019 Out There Festival

A scene from the 2019 installment of Out There festival. - Credit: Kat Mager and JML Photography

You may also want to watch:

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Howard St South fire

Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house fire

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Conroy and Sarah Robinson Coral Bay Gorleston

Video

'It's been emotional' - New restaurant to finally welcome indoor diners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Riverside Road Gorleston sinkhole

Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A pile of flytipped rubbish on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth

Pile of fly-tipped rubbish (including a car) finally cleared away

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus