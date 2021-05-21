Out There Festival set to go ahead after 2020 cancellation

Published: 3:06 PM May 21, 2021

A popular Great Yarmouth festival is set to return this year, "as long as it is safe to do so."

The Out There festival, which was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, is due to return to Great Yarmouth on September 17 until September 19.

If Out There goes ahead, it will be the only one out of the 'big three' - which also includes the Wheels and the Maritime festival - to return in 2021.

Emily Phillips, communications and development manager for Out There Arts, said: “The Out There Festival is set to be as exceptional as ever this year.

"Visitors will experience the same quality atmosphere, but with tweaks in operations such as a new booking system and social distancing.

"So as long as it’s safe to do so, we are enthusiastic to bring the festival back to the town."

Out There Arts will also be putting on free Family Saturday’s at the Drill House from Saturday, May 29.

To book a space, visit this website.

