Outdoor gym circuit proposed for coastal village

PUBLISHED: 15:57 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 02 April 2019

Proposals to build a quarter-of-a mile-long gym circuit through a coastal village have been put forward by councillors.

Hemsby Parish Council initially discussed the plans to install a number of pieces of outdoor gym equipment at a meeting in January.

Chairman of the parish council Terry Barnes, said the idea was inspired by trips to foreign villages.

The proposal is hoped to create an exercise route through Hemsby.

Mr Barnes said the idea is designed to keep elderly people in the village as active as possible.

He said: “We have quite an ageing population and we thought this would be a good idea to help encourage people to keep exercising.

“Some of them struggle to even bend down so this could really help them.”

Mr Barnes said each piece of equipment would cost between £3,000 to £4,000.

The council said it hoped the project would be supported by a grant.

