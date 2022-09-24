Third crossing: Queen's death set to 'influence' bridge name

Progess on the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth is clear to see as of September 2022. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

More than 100 unique name suggestions have been put forward for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing which is due to open early next year.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and Mayor of Great Yarmouth, said there were "dominant themes", but that the Queen's death would "undeniably influence" the vote.

The public will be asked to choose a favourite from a shortlist at the end of the year.

The latest images showing progress on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing in September 2022. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

He said: “The new roundabout, control tower and approach embankments are all now well established and you can clearly see where the bridge will connect the two communities on either side of the river.

"The next major milestones will see delivery of the smaller bridge section which will form the Southtown Road underpass installed later this year, before the two main bridge leaves in early 2023.”

Great Yarmouth's new third river crossing is taking shape and the approach is clear to see as of September 2022. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

On the subject of the bridge naming, he added: “We’ve so far received more than 100 unique suggestions from residents across the borough with many more slight variations and some clear dominant themes such as the town’s connection with the herring industry, Lord Nelson and HMS Gloucester, plus many more literal geographic references, as well as some less well known aspects of the town’s history.

"Names in relation to the Platinum Jubilee were already featuring highly and the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen will undeniably influence the final vote, but it will be up to our judging panel to produce a shortlist based on everything submitted and it will then be for the public to decide.”

The control tower taking shape at Great Yarmouth's third river crossing as of September 2022. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

New pictures have been released showing progress on the £121m crossing which is aimed at cutting journey times and boosting the economy, but could also see the axing of Gorleston Fire Station which will be only minutes away from the one in Friar's Lane on the other side of the River Yare when the bridge opens.

Ideas for names coming forward on Facebook have included 'Bridgey McBridge Face', 'Kevin Bridge', 'Roger', and 'Gary' with council and community leaders deciding on a shortlist for the public to vote on to prevent anything going wrong.

Suggestions can still be submitted to gy3rc@norfolk.gov.uk until the end of October and the final short list is expected to be put to a public vote before the end of the year.