Yarmouth lane named after artist now strewn with rubbish

Rubbish strewn on King Street in Great Yarmouth on April 9. Archant

A lane in Great Yarmouth named after an artist famous for his paintings of tranquil rural scenes is strewn with rubbish.

Crome’s Row, named after John Berney Crome, the landscape and marine painter who died there in 1842, is one of the alleyways that runs off King Street in the seaside town.

Litter including polystyrene cups, sweet wrappers and crisp packets swirled in the wind along the street’s kerb.

In Crome’s Row an overturned bin spilled plastic milk cartons, orange peel, used tissues and tin cans onto the concrete.

Julian Howard, manager of the Toy Shop on King Street, said that the bins were probably knocked over by homeless people looking for food.

He also said it was the stronger winds, dragging the rubbish from the rows, which made the street look worse than usual.

Mr Howard praised the council’s street cleaners who do a “good job”, he said.

An empty cereal box and bag of chapati flour lay on tarmac of Harrison’s Row.

Two litter pick sessions organised by the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth and the Preservation Trust take place on Saturday April 13 at 10am and 1pm during the town’s upcoming spring clean.