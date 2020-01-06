Search

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

PUBLISHED: 15:46 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 06 January 2020

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

A forklift and trailer have fallen from the back of a lorry and crashed into a car, causing it to overturn.

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Alyce Thain.A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Alyce Thain.

Emergency services were called just before 2.30pm on Monday (January 6) to reports of an overturned forklift and trailer on Norwich Road in Caister.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene and crews removed a person who was trapped in the car.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police have said a forklift and trailer had turned onto their side and hit a car.

Officers have closed off Norwich road at the junction, with motorists diverted to Ormesby Road, while the exit from Lidl is blocked by the overturned car.

For more traffic information click here.

MORE TO FOLLOW

