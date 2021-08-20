'Love letter to all we've missed in last year' - Powerful theme in new novel
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
An author from Great Yarmouth has released his new novel - which he called "a love letter to all the things we have missed over the past year."
Owen Nicholls, 39, who is originally from Bradwell, celebrated the release of his second novel, Perfect Timing, on Thursday (August 19).
Perfect Timing is a romantic fiction about a stand up comic called Jess and a fledgling musician called Tom. The pair meet at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but their career ambitions regularly put their relationship in jeopardy.
Mr Nicholls said: "It's heartwarming and old-fashioned, but it also covers mental health, loneliness and anxiety.
"It's a love letter to all the things we have missed over the past year, especially live entertainment.
You may also want to watch:
"I was making edits over the lockdowns, so I lived vicariously through this book.
"The story was born out of a conversation between me and my wife around whether or not we would have stayed together had we met earlier in our lives.
Most Read
- 1 Worth 'silly money' - but is the Banksy stable a 'poisoned chalice'?
- 2 Kessingland husband 'desperate for answers' after wife's sudden death
- 3 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
- 4 Popular gym to close for refurbishment
- 5 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
- 6 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
- 7 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
- 8 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
- 9 Have your say on Gorleston seafront's future
- 10 Drivers face delays after crash on A47
"We were talking about how previous life lessons really helped our relationship out."
Mr Nicholls shared that he enjoys writing romance fiction as he enjoys observing the way love is portrayed in film and other media.
"I'm not snooty about genre and I believe romance is just as valid as others," Mr Nicholls added.
Perfect Timing is Mr Nicholls' second novel. His first book, Love, Unscripted, was published in 2019 and focused on a cinema projectionist, which was inspired by Mr Nicholls' previous job as a projectionist at Norwich Odeon.
Mr Nicholls grew up in Bradwell and attended Homefield first school, Woodbridge middle, Lynn Grove High and East Norfolk Sixth Form college before studying in Canterbury and the University of East Anglia.
Mr Nicholls was also enrolled on the Escalator programme with the National Centre for Writing, and has just become a mentor on the scheme.
"Hopefully we can get some young writers up to a level where they are confident to submit their work.
Mr Nicholls now lives in Hempnall with his wife and two sons.
Perfect Timing is published by Hachette in the UK, Penguin Random House in the US and Harper Collins in Canada.