'Love letter to all we've missed in last year' - Powerful theme in new novel

Published: 10:45 AM August 20, 2021

Author Owen Nicholls with his second book, Perfect Timing

An author from Great Yarmouth has released his new novel - which he called "a love letter to all the things we have missed over the past year."

Owen Nicholls, 39, who is originally from Bradwell, celebrated the release of his second novel, Perfect Timing, on Thursday (August 19).

Perfect Timing is a romantic fiction about a stand up comic called Jess and a fledgling musician called Tom. The pair meet at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but their career ambitions regularly put their relationship in jeopardy.

Owen Nicholls' second book, Perfect Timing.

Mr Nicholls said: "It's heartwarming and old-fashioned, but it also covers mental health, loneliness and anxiety.

"It's a love letter to all the things we have missed over the past year, especially live entertainment.

"I was making edits over the lockdowns, so I lived vicariously through this book.

"The story was born out of a conversation between me and my wife around whether or not we would have stayed together had we met earlier in our lives.

"We were talking about how previous life lessons really helped our relationship out."

Author Owen Nicholls signs his second book, Perfect Timing, for James Carter at Waterstones.

Mr Nicholls shared that he enjoys writing romance fiction as he enjoys observing the way love is portrayed in film and other media.

"I'm not snooty about genre and I believe romance is just as valid as others," Mr Nicholls added.

Perfect Timing is Mr Nicholls' second novel. His first book, Love, Unscripted, was published in 2019 and focused on a cinema projectionist, which was inspired by Mr Nicholls' previous job as a projectionist at Norwich Odeon.

Mr Nicholls grew up in Bradwell and attended Homefield first school, Woodbridge middle, Lynn Grove High and East Norfolk Sixth Form college before studying in Canterbury and the University of East Anglia.

Author Owen Nicholls with his second book, Perfect Timing

Mr Nicholls was also enrolled on the Escalator programme with the National Centre for Writing, and has just become a mentor on the scheme.

"Hopefully we can get some young writers up to a level where they are confident to submit their work.

Mr Nicholls now lives in Hempnall with his wife and two sons.

Perfect Timing is published by Hachette in the UK, Penguin Random House in the US and Harper Collins in Canada.