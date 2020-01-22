Search

Advanced search

Football punter wins over £50,000 in Yarmouth bookies

PUBLISHED: 09:51 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 22 January 2020

A football punter won more than £50,000 at Paddy Power in Great Yarmouth on January 18. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A football punter won more than £50,000 at Paddy Power in Great Yarmouth on January 18. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A football punter has won more than £50,000 on two accumulator bets in a Great Yarmouth bookmakers.

The lucky customer went to the Paddy Power store on Regent Road on Saturday (January 18) and put two accumulators on the 3pm action.

He predicted there would be over 2.5 goals in six matches, the bookmakers' website reports.

The games were Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn, Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury, Bradford vs Scunthorpe, Cambridge United vs Stevenage, Northampton vs Morecambe and Alloa vs Inverness.

The £20 accumulator - which would pay out only if there were 2.5 goals in every game - won the punter £1,389.96.

But there was more to come.

The man put the same bet on again, this time for there to be over 3.5 goals in each of the same six matches.

The stake was again £20, with £53,187.84 the potential payout.

At half-time things were going well with Blackburn 3-0 up, Bradford leading 2-1 and Northampton 2-0 ahead.

But with just one goal in two of the other games, a second-half goal bonanza was still needed.

A long shot, but that's exactly what happened.

Blackburn walloped Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 while Fleetwood and Shrewsbury went toe-to-toe in a four-goal thriller.

Bradford and Scunthorpe ended with the same 2-2 scoreline, Stevenage smashed Cambridge 4-0 while Northampton thumped Morecambe 4-1.

And to finish off the incredible goal glut, Inverness soared to a 3-2 win over Alloa.

The bookies paid out a total of £54,577.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Timms was working in the shop at the time, just finishing his shift at 5pm when news came through of the punter's big win.

"It's the most I've ever seen anybody winning here," he said.

Most Read

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

‘Just dollop it on, we’re in Norfolk’ - Couple’s Come Dine with Me showing gets positive response

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

‘Just dollop it on, we’re in Norfolk’ - Couple’s Come Dine with Me showing gets positive response

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Department store chain Beales collapses into administration

Beales Department Store in Diss, which has collapsed into administration. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Doctor said we had more chance of winning the lottery’ - Teenager with rare brain condition defies odds

Sally Fletcher and Ben Fletcher. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Couple host charity Valentine’s Ball in memory of still-born daughter

Jessica's Wish charity ball, held at Sutton Staithe Hotel in 2016. PHOTO: Kerry Hewitt.

Now and then photos show how much a boutique shopping arcade has changed

A flashback picture of Great Yarmouth's Central Arcade. The name was changed to Victoria Arcade in 1987 Picture: Archant Library

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

New director of nursing in charge at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital's director of nursing Paul Morris. PHOTO: James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists