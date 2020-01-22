Football punter wins over £50,000 in Yarmouth bookies

A football punter has won more than £50,000 on two accumulator bets in a Great Yarmouth bookmakers.

The lucky customer went to the Paddy Power store on Regent Road on Saturday (January 18) and put two accumulators on the 3pm action.

He predicted there would be over 2.5 goals in six matches, the bookmakers' website reports.

The games were Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn, Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury, Bradford vs Scunthorpe, Cambridge United vs Stevenage, Northampton vs Morecambe and Alloa vs Inverness.

The £20 accumulator - which would pay out only if there were 2.5 goals in every game - won the punter £1,389.96.

But there was more to come.

The man put the same bet on again, this time for there to be over 3.5 goals in each of the same six matches.

The stake was again £20, with £53,187.84 the potential payout.

At half-time things were going well with Blackburn 3-0 up, Bradford leading 2-1 and Northampton 2-0 ahead.

But with just one goal in two of the other games, a second-half goal bonanza was still needed.

A long shot, but that's exactly what happened.

Blackburn walloped Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 while Fleetwood and Shrewsbury went toe-to-toe in a four-goal thriller.

Bradford and Scunthorpe ended with the same 2-2 scoreline, Stevenage smashed Cambridge 4-0 while Northampton thumped Morecambe 4-1.

And to finish off the incredible goal glut, Inverness soared to a 3-2 win over Alloa.

The bookies paid out a total of £54,577.

Ian Timms was working in the shop at the time, just finishing his shift at 5pm when news came through of the punter's big win.

"It's the most I've ever seen anybody winning here," he said.