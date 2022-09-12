News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mourners join pageantmaster Bruno Peek to lay flowers

Liz Coates

Published: 3:22 PM September 12, 2022
Tributes to the Queen from pageantmaster Bruno Peek in Great Yarmouth

Bruno Peek and his wife Moira lay flowers at the Platinum Jubilee Beacon on Great Yarmouth's seafront amid the sights and sounds of the seaside. - Credit: Liz Coates

People gathered at Great Yarmouth's seafront beacon to lay flowers in tribute to the Queen.

Royal Pageantmaster Bruno Peek said on Monday (September 12) he wanted to do something in his home town as a focal point for mourners who could not travel further afield.

Tributes to the Queen from pageantmaster Bruno Peek in Great Yarmouth

Well wishers gathered at the beacon on Great Yarmouth's seafront to pay tribute to the Queen in a short ceremony lead by pageantmaster Bruno Peek. - Credit: Liz Coates

For Mr Peek it was an opportunity to acknowledge the beacon landmark, and his role over 30 years organising royal commemorative events.

The solemn occasion coincided with his 71st birthday.

Mr Peek,  joined by his wife Moira, laid a bouquet bearing a handwritten card which said the Queen had been a beacon of light.

Tributes to the Queen from pageantmaster Bruno Peek in Great Yarmouth

Bruno Peel plants a kiss on the beacon mast on Great Yarmouth seafront in memory of the Queen who he met numerous times in his role as Royal Pageantmaster over 30 years. - Credit: Liz Coates

The card said: "God bless you Your Majesty.

"You have been a beacon of light, hope, and peace throughout the whole world for 70  years.

"Rest in peace our glorious Elizabeth, you will be in our hearts and minds forever.

"As always I remain your most humble and obedient servant."

Tributes to the Queen from pageantmaster Bruno Peek in Great Yarmouth

People leaving flowers at the beacon on Great Yarmouth's seafront said they were happy to come together for the Queen. - Credit: Liz Coates

Maureen Allen, aged 90, of Yarmouth was among those to lay flowers.

She said she wanted to support thank the Queen for her service and support the town in its effort to come together in remembrance.

She said: "She was our queen for such a long time. We just thought it was right to come and pay our respects and support Yarmouth."

Tributes to the Queen from pageantmaster Bruno Peek in Great Yarmouth

Flowers were laid in tribute to the Queen at Great Yarmouth's beacon. - Credit: Liz Coates

Debbie and Gordon Dumble, from Thrigby were also among the well wishers.

Mrs Dumble said her son had laid flowers on their behalf in Edinburgh.

"I cannot believe she has gone. She has been such a constant," she said.

"People need a focal point."

Queen Elizabeth II , with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beaco

Queen Elizabeth II, with Bruno Peek, symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle. - Credit: PA

Some of those leaving flowers planted a tender kiss on the beacon post with their fingers.

Mr Peek thanked everyone for coming and said he wanted to do something in his home town.

The former welder first got involved in events when he was asked by John Field, of Bells Road menswear fame, to help organise the carnival one year.

Things took off and his first beacon chain was for Maritime England around the coast culminating in the Platinum Jubilee beacons on June 2 this year, the Queen lighting the principal beacon by touching the Commonwealth globe at Windsor.

Meanwhile Mr Peek's pageantmaster duties continue with a project to mark to 10th anniversary of the Queen's signing of the Commonwealth charter with the raising of special flags on March 13 next year.

He plans to travel to London to see her lying in state.

Great Yarmouth News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
