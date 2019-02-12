‘Mindless yobs’ cause £1,000 worth of damage to Audi

A woman has accused “mindless yobs” of a lack of respect after they inflicted £1,000 worth of damage to her partner’s Audi.

Amie Hunn, 29, from Caister, said her partner Mark Spinks was devastated when he found green liquid sprayed over his silver Audi A5 on Wednesday morning.

Having tried to rub the liquid off, Mr Spinks, 39, took his car into a garage on Wednesday afternoon.

He was told the mess was nitromors - a paint-stripping chemical - and it had soaked into the paintwork of the car.

He was quoted £1,000 to respray his car.

Miss Hunn said the car is left on their street in St Julian Road at night.

“We were very shocked when we saw what had happened and my partner was devastated,” she said.

“It is just mindless yobs showing a lack of respect.”

She said the couple had not had any issues like this before having lived on the road for four years.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers are investigating the incident.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.