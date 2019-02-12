Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Mindless yobs’ cause £1,000 worth of damage to Audi

PUBLISHED: 17:25 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 13 February 2019

'Mindless yobs' have inflcited £1,000 worth of damage to an Audi in Caister. Picture: Aimie Hunn

'Mindless yobs' have inflcited £1,000 worth of damage to an Audi in Caister. Picture: Aimie Hunn

Archant

A woman has accused “mindless yobs” of a lack of respect after they inflicted £1,000 worth of damage to her partner’s Audi.

The criminals are believed to have thrown nitromors - a paint stripping chemical - over the car on Tuesday night. Picture: Amie HunnThe criminals are believed to have thrown nitromors - a paint stripping chemical - over the car on Tuesday night. Picture: Amie Hunn

Amie Hunn, 29, from Caister, said her partner Mark Spinks was devastated when he found green liquid sprayed over his silver Audi A5 on Wednesday morning.

Having tried to rub the liquid off, Mr Spinks, 39, took his car into a garage on Wednesday afternoon.

He was told the mess was nitromors - a paint-stripping chemical - and it had soaked into the paintwork of the car.

He was quoted £1,000 to respray his car.

Owner Mark Sparks, 39, was told the liquid had soaked through to the paint and it would cost him £1,000 for a respray. Picture: Amie HunnOwner Mark Sparks, 39, was told the liquid had soaked through to the paint and it would cost him £1,000 for a respray. Picture: Amie Hunn

Miss Hunn said the car is left on their street in St Julian Road at night.

“We were very shocked when we saw what had happened and my partner was devastated,” she said.

“It is just mindless yobs showing a lack of respect.”

She said the couple had not had any issues like this before having lived on the road for four years.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers are investigating the incident.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Stars from Game of Thrones are coming to Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Holiday Park which is hosting a sci-fi weekender Picture: Nick Butcher

This is the life! Frank the Tesco cat swaps supermarket for country living

Frank the cat who became a fixture at Tesco in Great Yarmouth and charmed shoppers Picture: supplied by owner

Robbery victim suffered cuts and bruises after attack by drive-by ‘hoodies’

Police in Great Yarmouth have appealed for information following a robbery Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

9 fun things to do in Great Yarmouth this half term

It's not only children who will be spinning plates this half term Picture: Time and Tide Museum

Don’t mention the big ears to a proud mum

The beautiful serval kittens are growing fast, here with their mum Milia at Africa Alive.

‘Mindless yobs’ cause £1,000 worth of damage to Audi

'Mindless yobs' have inflcited £1,000 worth of damage to an Audi in Caister. Picture: Aimie Hunn

People being urged not to feed seagulls in new crackdown as complaints soar

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking at ways to curb the seagull menace. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists