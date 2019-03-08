Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council moves to reassure people over palm oil on beaches

PUBLISHED: 10:15 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 May 2019

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

Archant

Palm oil found scattered along the region's coastline should not deter people from the beaches, a councillor has said.

James Bensley vice chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee.James Bensley vice chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee.

Deposits of the substance, which is poisonous to dogs, were collected over the last few days from beaches in the area including Great Yarmouth, Caister, Hemsby, Gorleston and Hopton.

Cllr James Bensley, vice chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee, said: "Please be reassured that the palm oil is a short-term, temporary situation which we expect to clear up over the coming days.

"In the meantime, with due care and attention, our beautiful beaches are still a great place to visit and walk your dogs - just make sure you keep them on a short lead."

Ships are permitted to dump the oil into the sea if they are at least 12 miles offshore.

Bags full of palm oil cleared from Caister beach. Photo: Courtesy of Caister Parish CouncilBags full of palm oil cleared from Caister beach. Photo: Courtesy of Caister Parish Council

On Monday (May 20), community volunteers, local businesses and council staff visited Hemsby as part of the Great Yarmouth Community Clean Up Week, a special spring clean co-ordinated by the borough council.

Mr Bensley said: "The council in Great Yarmouth borough is carefully monitoring the situation and removing deposits as quickly as possible."

He added: "For the 2019 season, all of the borough's bathing water locations at Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Caister and Hemsby, have been rated by the Environment Agency as excellent - the highest, cleanest quality."

Palm oil has a distinctive diesel-like odour and despite its name often washes up as large solid lumps, white and waxy in appearance.

As well as posing a health risk to animals on British shores, the harvesting of palm oil from the fruit of oil palm trees in Africa and southeast Asia is a major catalyst of deforestation.

The ingredient is used in a huge range of supermarket products.

If you spot palm oil, please call the Environmental Rangers on 01493 846478 who will arrange removal.

You may also want to watch:

Please provide the exact location and size of the deposit.

If you decide to clear any oil yourself, please place it inside a litter bin.

Most Read

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Fire crews were called on Monday (May 20) to a flat fire in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Fire crews were called on Monday (May 20) to a flat fire in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Newcomers do battle in Novice Stakes at Great Yarmouth

Trainer John Gosden chats to Oisin Murphy after Legends Of War won the Novice Stakes at Yarmouth a year ago. Gosden has hopes of a repeat with Deverell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Council moves to reassure people over palm oil on beaches

More palm oil has been found on the region's beaches - this time between Hemsby and Scratby. Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett

‘Truly shocking figures’ reveal more than 7,000 children in poverty

Thousands of children in Waveney are living in poverty. PHOTO: End Child Poverty

Could this 230-year-old pub be brought back into use?

A bid to turn the King's Arms in South Walsham into houses has been dismissed by a planning inspector: Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists