Renewed bid for homes next to secluded restaurant

A bid for new homes in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant look set to be approved Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Proposals for new homes next to a secluded restaurant in Great Yarmouth are poised for approval by planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A revised scheme, which trims back the scale of the development in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant, is looking to sweep away a large garage and add two houses and nine, two-bedroom flats.

A flurry of objections was raised by neighbours about over-looking, loss of light, and proximity to existing homes in the tight urban area behind the seafront's Carlton Hotel when they were first lodged two years ago.

You may also want to watch:

However, a reworked design has gone some way to address some of the objections and reduced the impact on neighbours, a report to planners says, while hailing the proposed building as "carefully considered" and "attractive."

The restaurant is in the same ownership as the garage site but does not form part of the application.

According to the plans the design of the new homes will reflect the arched entrances to the narrow street which is in a conservation area.