Search

Advanced search

Renewed bid for homes next to secluded restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:14 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 10 October 2019

A bid for new homes in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant look set to be approved Picture: Google Maps

A bid for new homes in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant look set to be approved Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Proposals for new homes next to a secluded restaurant in Great Yarmouth are poised for approval by planners.

A revised scheme, which trims back the scale of the development in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant, is looking to sweep away a large garage and add two houses and nine, two-bedroom flats.

A flurry of objections was raised by neighbours about over-looking, loss of light, and proximity to existing homes in the tight urban area behind the seafront's Carlton Hotel when they were first lodged two years ago.

You may also want to watch:

However, a reworked design has gone some way to address some of the objections and reduced the impact on neighbours, a report to planners says, while hailing the proposed building as "carefully considered" and "attractive."

The restaurant is in the same ownership as the garage site but does not form part of the application.

According to the plans the design of the new homes will reflect the arched entrances to the narrow street which is in a conservation area.

Related articles

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Renewed bid for homes next to secluded restaurant

A bid for new homes in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant look set to be approved Picture: Google Maps

Seafront flats bid for hotel annexe tagged ‘an eyesore’ by owner

The Sea Princess in North Drive. The owner wants to convert the annexe, seen here on the left, into ten flats Picture: Archant

New dance studio complete with beauty and therapy room to offer classes with a modern twist

The Dance Base in Great Yarmouth will open on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Google Streetview/supplied by Megan Reeves

Arrested Lowestoft priest re-released as police investigation continues

Rev Matthew Payne from Christ Church, Lowestoft, has stepped back from the ministry amid an investigation.

‘What we need is calm’ - MP’s letter slammed for ‘inflammatory’ language

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists