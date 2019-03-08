Search

WATCH: Has paranormal activity been caught on camera in a Norfolk café?

PUBLISHED: 15:26 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 01 October 2019

Ghosthunters in Great Yarmouth believe they have caught paranormal activity on camera in Darling Darlings cat lounge. Picture: Ghosted UK

Ghosthunters in Great Yarmouth believe they have caught paranormal activity on camera in Darling Darlings cat lounge. Picture: Ghosted UK

Archant

Ghosthunters believe they may have caught paranormal activity on camera in a Norfolk café after an ornament 'inexplicably' fell from a shelf.

The Rupert Bear ornament in Darling Darlings cat lounge, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz CoatesThe Rupert Bear ornament in Darling Darlings cat lounge, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Members of Ghosted UK were left shocked by the incident which took place as they explored Darling Darlings cat lounge in Great Yarmouth last week.

A video posted by the Norfolk group on the Ghosted UK Facebook page shows a rubber Rupert Bear falling from a wooden shelf it had safely stood on for the last three months.

Member of the group Tim Johnson claimed this incident wasn't the only sign there could be paranormal activity in the café.

He said: "We heard a couple of voices and a few other things happened which weren't normal.

"I don't have a clue what caused the ornament to fall but we definitely want to explore the building further.

"Catching something like this on camera is really exciting."

The group, which was set-up in January 2019, uses a variety of high-tech pieces of equipment to help with their investigations.

Their state-of-the-art kit includes night vision cameras, motion detectors, and voice recorders.

The Ghosted UK team were joined by six guests at the event.

Owner of the Darling Darlings cat lounge, Caroline Graham, was one of the guests.

MORE: See inside Norfolk's first cat cafe and meet its friendly felines

She said: "I was a little bit sceptical about the group going in at first but now I don't know what to think.

"It is clear to me that the bear didn't just fall.

"The following day my cats were acting strange in the café which has made me a bit more suspicious."

Mr Johnson said the group had examined their vibration detector which they used in the cat café but there were no spikes in the readings around the time the ornament fell.

"The whole incident was a big shock and it certainly scared a lot of people," he said.

"Hopefully if we return to the café we'll be able make more findings."

In April this year, Ghosted UK caught on camera "unexplained" shadow figures walking through the corridors of St George's theatre in Great Yarmouth.

*Ghosted UK members - Tim Johnson, Andrew Wright, Natasha Keeler, Annabelle Barnes, Mandy Spychalski and Amanda Esherwood

