Coastal holiday parks getting £3m investment

Published: 2:57 PM May 13, 2021

Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth is getting five new lodges. - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

More than £3m will be spent on new lodges and caravans at six holiday parks around Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Parkdean Resorts has announced the investment ahead of this year's summer season - which is expected to be a busy one with more people choosing to holiday closer to home.

The company operates parks at Vauxhall, Summerfields, Cherry Tree, Breydon Water, California Cliffs and Kessingland Beach.

Kessingland Beach holiday park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

The investment includes five new four-bed lodges at Vauxhall, two lodges with hot tubs at Cherry Tree and four new caravans at Breydon Water, with new caravans introduced at the other resorts.

The parks, which employ 770 staff in season, are currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

You may also want to watch:

Steve Richards, Chief Executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism, and we’re confident that we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in Norfolk.”



