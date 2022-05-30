News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Controversial parking charges to start at heritage site

Liz Coates

Published: 1:33 PM May 30, 2022
The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth. Burgh Castle is a popular holiday v

From Monday June 6 visitors will need to pay to park on site at the ruins of Burgh Castle Roman Fort. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Parking charges at a heritage site and popular dog walking beauty spot will start on June 6.

Norfolk Archaeological Trust is bringing in the charges at Burgh Castle Roman Fort and says it will plough all profits back into the site.

It says the money is needed to plug a funding gap and that the site could be closed if not enough was raised.

However, the move has drawn concerns about the impact of the fees potentially displacing cars on to narrow country roads to avoid the fee.

The charges have been confirmed as £1.50 for up to two hours, £2 for up to four hours and £4 all day,  until £7.45pm with gates closing at 8pm.

Payments can be made via an app, by telephone, and via a card payment machine. There will be no cash on site.

The car park is being run by Napier Parking with all details going live on its website on Monday.

An annual permit costing £45 will also be available.


