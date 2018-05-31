Search

Charges are going up in six seafront car parks

PUBLISHED: 16:32 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 30 January 2020

It will cost more to park your car in seafront car parks in 2020/2021 Picture: James Bass

A hike in seafront parking charges has raised fears it could put off visitors just as the town needs them most.

Great Yarmouth is always busy on a sunny day but concerns have been raised over a parking hike that could put people off PHOTO: Nick ButcherGreat Yarmouth is always busy on a sunny day but concerns have been raised over a parking hike that could put people off PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has published its full list of fees for the coming financial year.

Parking at the St Nicholas and North Drive car parks will go up from £5.50 to £5.80 for up to four hours, and £8.50 to £9 for over four hours.

Meanwhile at Euston Road, Anchor Gardens and Jetty north and south the cost of a space will rise from £2.30 to £2.40 for the first two hours and from £3 to to £3.20 for every hour thereafter.

Winter costs per hour are going up from £1.20 to £1.50.

Peter Jay is opposed to any increase to seafront parking charges Credit: David Street (Streetview Marketing)Peter Jay is opposed to any increase to seafront parking charges Credit: David Street (Streetview Marketing)

Circus impresario Peter Jay said he was against any increase, saying the fees should be going down if anything - or ideally, be free.

He said parking was "the key to everything" and the main reason Gapton Hall had eclipsed the town centre and lured shoppers over the bridge.

"I am very anti them putting the charges up," he said, adding: "They should be putting them down."

You may also want to watch:

"We are battling to get people to come to Yarmouth and when they do come here many many people come to me complaining about the cost of parking.

"Sometimes they have to race out at the climax of the show to put more money in the metre.

"It is so short sighted.

"It is about the only thing that is making money for them and in the end they kill it.

"We have to make it easy for people. It should really be free."

However the cost of parking in Great Yarmouth town centre will stay the same, a move that has been welcomed.

Jonathan Newman, town centre manager, said he was grateful the council had not put up prices given the pressures on the high street.

Gorleston High Street also sees a small hike of 10p an hour and resident passes in Caister are going up from £19 to £20.

The proposed changes are part of the council's budget process and will be decided by the council's policy and resources committee.

A report to members states fees and charges are a key source of council income.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Relive the glory days of iconic nightclub at reunion bash

The Garibaldi nightclub in Great Yarmouth was a party hot spot during its heyday Picture: Liz Reynolds

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Notoriously strict headteacher leaves school - days after Trust denies suspending him

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft

