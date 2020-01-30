Search

Advanced search

'It's at breaking point' - Crackdown pledge on drivers parking on £4m plaza

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 January 2020

The amount of cars parked around St George's Theatre and Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is drawing concerns Picture: Charles Palmer

The amount of cars parked around St George's Theatre and Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is drawing concerns Picture: Charles Palmer

Archant

Drivers are spoiling the setting of a grade one-listed theatre by parking illegally on the public space around it.

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth, a converted chapel, was refurbished seven years ago, sweeping away a car park for an entertainment plaza and pavilion.

It dominates one of the gateway entrances to the town at the top of King Street, once the last word in luxury living for wealthy merchants.

However, the number of cars now parking illegally all day on the plaza and around the companion pavilion is drawing complaints, with drivers leaving their vehicles for a whole day and clogging up what should be an attractive open space.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "It's at breaking point.

Debbie Thompson is theTheatre director for St Georges theatre, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick ButcherDebbie Thompson is theTheatre director for St Georges theatre, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

"We have put notices up but it's just as if word has got around.

"We have got to get it sorted.

"People are parking for the day and it is different cars all the time.

"It really has got out of hand.

"It started when Fatso's was being worked on and trucks and lorries had to park on our plaza, and now it has grown and grown.

"It is just spoiling the whole approach to St George's."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "It is borough council land and we lease it. We do think we can get signs and a warden up here. It stops it being this stunning building and people appreciating it as a theatre."

Mrs Thomspon said as well as spoiling the setting the number of cars crammed in on the site made it difficult for people in wheelchairs or mobility scooters to negotiate, and also for theatre business with clear access needed to the building.

"It is a huge problem for us," she added. "They should not be parking there and something is going to be done."

A year ago the theatre's future looked uncertain and it was handed £70,000 by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to guarantee its future for three years.

However, it was now in a position to advertise for a general manager proving its fortunes were on the up.

"It's just the parking that is the real bugbear," Mrs Thompson added.

The theatre's restoration was part of a £4m Townscape Heritage Initiative project.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been approached for a comment.

Related articles

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Relive the glory days of iconic nightclub at reunion bash

The Garibaldi nightclub in Great Yarmouth was a party hot spot during its heyday Picture: Liz Reynolds

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Notoriously strict headteacher leaves school - days after Trust denies suspending him

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Relive the glory days of iconic nightclub at reunion bash

The Garibaldi nightclub in Great Yarmouth was a party hot spot during its heyday Picture: Liz Reynolds

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Notoriously strict headteacher leaves school - days after Trust denies suspending him

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Police probe into child abduction attempt is closed

People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s at breaking point’ - Crackdown pledge on drivers parking on £4m plaza

The amount of cars parked around St George's Theatre and Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is drawing concerns Picture: Charles Palmer

Victims slam ‘soft touch’ justice as only quarter of knife criminals jailed

Victims of knife crime have called for harsher sentencing as figures reveal a quarter of criminals caught with a knife in Norfolk were jailed in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Mihaela Anda/Archant Library

Warning after cold call attempts to trick Norfolk people into giving bank details

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for con cold calls. Pic: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Drive 24