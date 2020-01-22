Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

People heading to one of Norfolk's most popular walking and seal-watching wildernesses are being caught out by a new parking ban.

Since January 13 a total ban on parking in Beach Roach in Winterton has come into force.

The changes are aimed at unclogging the narrow road which leads to the beach and cafe - a magnet for wildlife fans and people out for a seaside stroll.

And since the restrictions were introduced nine people have ignored the signs and been handed a ticket by civil enforcement officers (CEOs).

The penalty charge notices carry a £70 penalty reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days from the issuing of the fine.

When the ban was announced people on social media said it wouldn't work because it wouldn't be enforced.

However an online blog about the village warned people that while some people this year had got away with it others should "park at their peril" because police and enforcement officers had been seen slapping PCNs on windscreens.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed nine tickets had been issued in just over a week since January 13.