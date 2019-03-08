'Gone too soon' - Tributes paid to popular Great Yarmouth trader

A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council. Archant

A well-loved Great Yarmouth man who opened the town's first mobile phone shop got a lovely send-off when more than 40 scooters followed his funeral procession along the town's seafront.

Paul Hainsworth, 51, died on June 3. He was a well-known trader in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Angela Hainsworth. Paul Hainsworth, 51, died on June 3. He was a well-known trader in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Angela Hainsworth.

Paul Hainsworth, or Pauly, as he was known to friends, died on June 3 at home in Caister after being diagnosed last year with motor neurone disease (MND).

He was 51-years-old.

A spokesperson for Caister Parish Council said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.

"Gone too soon."

A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council. A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council.

Mr Hainsworth was born in 1967 in Great Yarmouth before moving with his mother Carole to Bradwell.

His first job was at a local garage and when he was 17 he worked as a kissagram.

Later he fitted satellite systems and opened a shop on Gorleston High Street.

A job in 1995 took him to the house of his future wife, Angela, who had just returned from Italy and wanted to be able to watch Italian television.

They moved to Hemsby and married in 2000 in Turkey, with almost 100 friends having travelled from Great Yarmouth.

Mr Hainsworth began selling mobile phones and opened Paul's Mobile Phone Accessories in Market Gates - the first mobile phone shop in the seaside town.

Customers called their phones 'Pauly phones'.

The Hainsworths moved to Spain in 2004, where they built their own house and began a holiday business.

In 2013 they returned to Yarmouth, finally settling in Caister, where Mr Hainsworth would live for the rest of his life.

One of his biggest hobbies was riding scooters and with his friends he set up the East Coast Scooter Club, which would organise charity runs.

The club is now planning events for later this year to raise money for MND research.

Family and friends remember Mr Hainsworth for his sense of humour and hard work.

Last December he was diagnosed with MND after which his health deteriorated and on June 3 he died at home.

His wife Angela said: "He was a Yarmouth lad and loved his town.

"The town has lost a personality."

She added that his funeral was "a fine tribute to a well-loved man".

Mr Hainsworth's funeral took place on Thursday (June 13).

The hearse proceeded from his home in Caister before meeting with a fleet of more than 40 scooters at the King's Arms pub and proceeding along the seafront before arriving at a packed Gorleston crematorium.

To donate to Mrs Hainsworth's fundraising efforts for MND research visit her justgiving page here.