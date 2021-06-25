News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:36 AM June 25, 2021   
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

The celebrity couple are filming for a Channel 5 programme. - Credit: Amy Darby

Two national TV stars were spotted on Gorleston beach as they embark on a "Great British adventure".

Paul Merton - famous for his appearances on Have I Got News For You - and his wife, comedian Suki Webster, were taking a leisurely stroll while filming a segment for a new television programme on Gorleston beach on Thursday, June 24.

Amy Darby spotted the celebrity couple on the beach and said they were "very pleasant and approachable."

Paul Merton, Amy Darby and Suki Webster

Resident Amy Darby stopped the famous couple for a photo on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Amy Darby

The couple are due to star in the Channel 5 series Motorhoming with Merton and Webster which sees the couple travelling across the UK, enjoying various staycation spots as international holidays have become uncertain due to Coivd-19.

This is the second time the Great Yarmouth area has been included in a Channel 5 production recently, with Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman were filing on location in Great Yarmouth for Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea.

You may also want to watch:

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work is ongoing at the site of Great Yarmouth's new £4.6 million marketplace.

How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Claire and Leon Anderson

'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Scenes of crime officer in the garden of property in Gorleston where Linda Hood was found dead following a fire.

Updated

Murder detectives shift focus to town gardens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus