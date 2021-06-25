TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

Published: 11:36 AM June 25, 2021

Two national TV stars were spotted on Gorleston beach as they embark on a "Great British adventure".

Paul Merton - famous for his appearances on Have I Got News For You - and his wife, comedian Suki Webster, were taking a leisurely stroll while filming a segment for a new television programme on Gorleston beach on Thursday, June 24.

Amy Darby spotted the celebrity couple on the beach and said they were "very pleasant and approachable."

Resident Amy Darby stopped the famous couple for a photo on Gorleston beach. - Credit: Amy Darby

The couple are due to star in the Channel 5 series Motorhoming with Merton and Webster which sees the couple travelling across the UK, enjoying various staycation spots as international holidays have become uncertain due to Coivd-19.

This is the second time the Great Yarmouth area has been included in a Channel 5 production recently, with Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman were filing on location in Great Yarmouth for Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea.