Theatre launches surprise 'Christmas season' following lifeline recovery grant

Gorleston's Pavilion Theatre decided to postpone the shows lined up on its 2020 calendar - including the annual pantomime.

A coastal theatre will be opening for an unexpected Christmas season after a government grant offered a last-minute “lifeline”.

The Pavilion Theatre on Pier Gardens, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Pavilion Theatre The Pavilion Theatre on Pier Gardens, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Pavilion Theatre

The Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston has been closed since March, but will reopen in November for a series of ‘Covid-secure’ Christmas shows after receiving nearly £72,000 as part of a nationwide cultural recovery fund.

Director Stuart Malkovich said: “We decided earlier this year to cancel all performances because ther was no way we could go ahead with them in a safe way without losing money.

“The grant has given us the breathing room for planning how we can reopen safely next year.

“Our limited Christmas season is a great way for us to test that process.

“We can’t wait to have our audiences back in the Theatre where they belong.”

And not only that - but the Pavilion is set to be the new home of Centrepin TV - an arts TV channel which found success streaming live music on Saturday nights during the lockdown period.

Staff have hailed it an “exciting opporunity”.

Book tickets at: gorlestonpavilion.ticketsolve.com/shows