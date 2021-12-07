'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days
- Credit: Liz Coates
A man who vanished from Gorleston almost a week ago is still missing.
Police have distributed posters to churches, food banks and shelters following the disappearance of Pawel Martyniak who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 in the Carrel Road area of the town.
It is understood search teams have combed woodland and officers trawled CCTV and doorbell footage in a bid to trace his whereabouts.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10, of medium build with brown curly hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a white t-shirt and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar.
His father Andre said: “We are very concerned about the welfare of Pawel as we feel he is very vulnerable and we want to make sure he is safe and well.
“We are directly appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information or sightings they may have which could help to bring him home.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1.
Most Read
- 1 Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel
- 2 New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports
- 3 Man on cocktail of drugs arrested after hitting 73mph in 30mph limit
- 4 Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected
- 5 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 6 Parts of Norfolk could see 60mph winds as Storm Barra hits
- 7 Virus expert predicts Omicron will start 'outcompeting' Delta
- 8 Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea
- 9 Car park closed after more erosion at Winterton
- 10 Concern for missing Great Yarmouth man