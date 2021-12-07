'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days

A poster in the window of a cafe in Gorleston appealing for information and sightings of Pawel Martyniak. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man who vanished from Gorleston almost a week ago is still missing.

Police have distributed posters to churches, food banks and shelters following the disappearance of Pawel Martyniak who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 in the Carrel Road area of the town.

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of Pawel Martyniak, who was last seen in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston on Wednesday morning, December 1. - Credit: Supplied

It is understood search teams have combed woodland and officers trawled CCTV and doorbell footage in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen the Carrel Road area of Gorleston close to Beacon Park and the James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Google Maps

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10, of medium build with brown curly hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a white t-shirt and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar.

Pawel Martyniak was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday December 1. - Credit: Liz Coates

His father Andre said: “We are very concerned about the welfare of Pawel as we feel he is very vulnerable and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are directly appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information or sightings they may have which could help to bring him home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1.