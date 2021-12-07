News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:53 PM December 7, 2021
Pawel Martyniak who is missing in Gorleston

A poster in the window of a cafe in Gorleston appealing for information and sightings of Pawel Martyniak. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man who vanished from Gorleston almost a week ago is still missing.

Police have distributed posters to churches, food banks and shelters following the disappearance of Pawel Martyniak who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 in the Carrel Road area of the town.

Great Yarmouth man missing Pawel Martyniak Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of Pawel Martyniak, who was last seen in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston on Wednesday morning, December 1. - Credit: Supplied

It is understood search teams have combed woodland and officers trawled CCTV and doorbell footage in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

Carrel Road Gorleston

Pawel Martyniak was last seen the Carrel Road area of Gorleston close to Beacon Park and the James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Google Maps

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10, of medium build with brown curly hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, a white t-shirt and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar.

Pawel Martyniak who is missing from Gorleston

Pawel Martyniak was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday December 1. - Credit: Liz Coates

His father Andre said: “We are very concerned about the welfare of Pawel as we feel he is very vulnerable and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are directly appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information or sightings they may have which could help to bring him home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel
  2. 2 New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports
  3. 3 Man on cocktail of drugs arrested after hitting 73mph in 30mph limit
  1. 4 Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected
  2. 5 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  3. 6 Parts of Norfolk could see 60mph winds as Storm Barra hits
  4. 7 Virus expert predicts Omicron will start 'outcompeting' Delta
  5. 8 Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea
  6. 9 Car park closed after more erosion at Winterton
  7. 10 Concern for missing Great Yarmouth man
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plot of squatter land Blackbird Close

'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Keith Saunders (right) on son's wedding day in May 2021.

Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Gallery

Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The man and his disabled wife, who have asked to remain anonymous, were crossing the road at Fallen

Banned drink driver led Great Yarmouth police on chase

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon