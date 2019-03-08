Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rowing boats and pedalos will be back on lake once more

PUBLISHED: 14:24 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 24 May 2019

The boating lake in North Drive is being re-filled Picture: Liz Coates

The boating lake in North Drive is being re-filled Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Rowing boats and pedalos are set to cruise around an island café once more as an historic Great Yarmouth boating lake is refilled.

Thousands of cubic metres of water are being slowly pumped into the waterway on North Drive as it prepares to recapture it's 1950s holiday heyday.

Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee and deputy council leader, said residents and visitors alike were watching the water levels rising with "keen interest and excitement."

The process is set to take around 60 days.

Mr Plant said: "The refilling of the boating lake, which started this week, is a significant milestone in the overall restoration and I am sure that residents and visitors alike are watching the water level rising with keen interest and excitement.

"With a total capacity of about 4,300 cubic metres, the boating lake is expected to be full enough to reopen by the summer holidays, with the fresh water being fed up directly from the water table via a dedicated borehole.

You may also want to watch:

"The boating lake has been closed to the public for safety reasons since 2014, when the concrete basin was drained and cleaned so the condition could be fully assessed to determine repairs required and support funding bids.

"We have come a long way since that point, securing the £1.7m National Lottery grant to support the council's restoration of the Boating Lake and Waterways sites.

"The boating lake basin, surrounding gardens and island café are now restored - the transformation has been amazing - and we look forward to officially opening the boating lake in the coming weeks and welcoming people back onto the site to enjoy themselves in the café and venture out onto the water in rowing boats and pedalos."

The Waterways site was reopened at Easter, following completion of the major engineering and landscaping works, and volunteers will continue to restore the park over the coming years.

The Venetian Waterways and boating lake were constructed from 1926 to 1928 as part of a relief programme for the unemployed following the First World War.

The park enjoyed its heyday until the 1960s, when a slump in tourism contributed to a lack of visitors.

Investment and maintenance declined, leading to the closure of the boating lake.

Most Read

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Most Read

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘People are fed up with elections’ - council leader explains fall in voters for European elections

There was a 7pc fall in voters for the European elections in Great Yarmouth compared with 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Rowing boats and pedalos will be back on lake once more

The boating lake in North Drive is being re-filled Picture: Liz Coates

‘We’ve had some great memories’ - couple bid farewell to market after 26 years

Steve and Liz Leaver of Steve's Accessories have been trading on Great Yarmouth's market for 26 years but have now moved to Regent Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Car damaged in Gorleston

Police are seeking information after a car was damaged in Gorleston. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists