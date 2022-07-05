'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze

Teenagers in suits have been asked to leave cinemas following a TikTok craze involving the new Minions film - Credit: PA Photo/© 2021 Universal Studios / Archant

A handful of people were asked to leave a Norfolk cinema after causing a disturbance following the emergence of a new TikTok craze.

A "couple of groups of teenagers" wearing suits were ejected from the Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth last weekend as a result of rowdy behaviour during Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

The online trend has primarily seen large groups of teenage boys, who call themselves The Gentleminions, filming themselves watching the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru is popular among film fans

Derren Hodges, general manager of the Arc Cinema, said: "I think most cinemas experienced issues throughout the UK but we've been able to manage it and not had too many problems.

"However, we have had to refuse entry to a few groups and asked a few people to leave.

"We think it was a one-weekend novelty for the teenagers because there's been quite a hype due to years waiting for the film to come out."

It is not clear where the trend originated but the #gentleminions videos show suited groups attending the screenings and copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru, and his signature hand gesture.

In the videos, which have racked up millions of views on the app, groups can be seen celebrating “the five-year wait is over”.

Some even took bananas to snack on during the screenings, referencing the favourite food of Gru’s yellow helpers, called Minions.

Mr Hodges added that his cinema would never ban anyone from wearing a suit but did ensure it made groups aware of its zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.

Derren Hodges, general manager of the Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth

He added: "We upped our staffing levels just to monitor the screenings and kept team members in the auditoriums."

Some of the viral videos show those taking part cheering and clapping loudly and being disruptive during screenings, leading to some UK cinemas enforcing dress code restrictions.

A spokesman for Odeon cinemas said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”

It comes after Andy Lawson, manager of Fakenham's Central Cinema, experienced similar incidents across the film's opening weekend and received a warning from the Cinema Association that Universal was warning cinemas of the heightened risk they were seeing around the film.