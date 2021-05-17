Published: 6:24 PM May 17, 2021

The funeral occurred this morning (May 17) at St Margaret's church in Hopton. - Credit: James Weeds

There were touching scenes in Hopton-on-Sea, as people lined the streets clapping to honour the life of a local mechanic.

Over forty people - some wearing the shirt of the mechanic's favourite football team - were outside St Margaret's Church to celebrate the life of Howard 'Shep' Shepherdson.

Mr Shepherdson's coffin was followed by thirty of his family and close friends as the hearse made its way from Station Road towards St Margaret's church in Hopton.

A maximum of thirty people are allowed to attend a funeral, so people gathered in the streets to pay tribute to Mr Shepherdson. - Credit: James Weeds

Current covid restrictions state that no more than thirty people may attend a funeral, so the gathering on the street was a way people could show their appreciation to Mr Shepherdson.

The mechanic, who was also the owner of Gorleston's 'Save n Drive', died aged 59 on Friday, April 16.

Mr Shepherdson passed away after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Childhood friend, Glen Harman, said: "Shep was an absolute nightmare, but in the funny sense.

"Back in the day, Howard sorted out the first coach trip from our school - Greenacre - to go to Highbury stadium for the day.

Tracy and Glen Harman were paying their respects to Howard Shepherdson. - Credit: James Weeds

"It was the first time I went and it was a great day, a great experience.

"Howard would always put a lot of trouble and effort into doing things like that."