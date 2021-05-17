News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:24 PM May 17, 2021   
Mourners outside a church.

The funeral occurred this morning (May 17) at St Margaret's church in Hopton. - Credit: James Weeds

There were touching scenes in Hopton-on-Sea, as people lined the streets clapping to honour the life of a local mechanic.

Over forty people - some wearing the shirt of the mechanic's favourite football team - were outside St Margaret's Church to celebrate the life of Howard 'Shep' Shepherdson.

Mr Shepherdson's coffin was followed by thirty of his family and close friends as the hearse made its way from Station Road towards St Margaret's church in Hopton.

A hearse driving down the street with 'Grandad' bouquet in the back

A maximum of thirty people are allowed to attend a funeral, so people gathered in the streets to pay tribute to Mr Shepherdson. - Credit: James Weeds

Current covid restrictions state that no more than thirty people may attend a funeral, so the gathering on the street was a way people could show their appreciation to Mr Shepherdson.

The mechanic, who was also the owner of Gorleston's 'Save n Drive', died aged 59 on Friday, April 16.

Mr Shepherdson passed away after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

You may also want to watch:

Childhood friend, Glen Harman, said: "Shep was an absolute nightmare, but in the funny sense.

"Back in the day, Howard sorted out the first coach trip from our school - Greenacre - to go to Highbury stadium for the day.

A woman and a man in an Arsenal scarf

Tracy and Glen Harman were paying their respects to Howard Shepherdson. - Credit: James Weeds

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's been emotional' - New restaurant to finally welcome indoor diners
  2. 2 'Vulnerable' Norfolk man missing from home
  3. 3 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
  1. 4 A bad day to launch resort's open-topped bus
  2. 5 'Check your outbuildings' - Concern grows for missing 26-year-old
  3. 6 'Subtly creepy' man, 70, posed as teen to chat to 12-year-old girls
  4. 7 Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available
  5. 8 Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house fire
  6. 9 Former pubs, schools and leisure centres among arson-hit sites
  7. 10 Village bids for 'summer evening vibe' with launch of outdoor market

"It was the first time I went and it was a great day, a great experience.

"Howard would always put a lot of trouble and effort into doing things like that."

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Your Town - Gorleston. The busy Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth man banned from high street at night

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised about a riverside footpath close to planned new homes with moorings Pictur

Legal challenge over riverside footpath is finally resolved

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Princess Anne at Hunters Yard Ludham Norfolk

Princess Anne pays flying visit to historic Broads' boatyard

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus