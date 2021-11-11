Sadness as peregrine falcon found in park is put down

A peregrine falcon that was so thin it was unable to fly has sparked a mystery as to how it came to be in Bure Park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Marine and Wildlife Rescue

A peregrine falcon found weak and exhausted in a town park has had to be put down.

The male bird was reported on Monday (November 8) in Bure Park, Great Yarmouth, by a member of the public.

The bird was assessed by two vets and X-rays were performed which revealed its foot was damaged beyond repair and the decision was taken to euthanise on Tuesday.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue said it was so thin and weak it was a mystery as to how it got there.

He is keen for anyone with information about its movements to get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

The peregrine falcon, in common with the osprey, honey buzzard, and marsh harrier among others, is highly regulated and must be ringed and registered with the government if they are kept in captivity.

Mr Goldsmith said the number of nesting pairs in Norfolk could be counted on two hands and that it was sad to see such a magnificent bird put down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01692 650338 or visit the rescue service's website at www.mwruk.org.uk.



