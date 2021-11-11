News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Sadness as peregrine falcon found in park is put down

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 8:09 AM November 11, 2021
Peregrine falcon found in Great Yarmouth park

A peregrine falcon that was so thin it was unable to fly has sparked a mystery as to how it came to be in Bure Park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Marine and Wildlife Rescue

A peregrine falcon found weak and exhausted in a town park has had to be put down.

The male bird was reported on Monday (November 8) in Bure Park, Great Yarmouth, by a member of the public.

The bird was assessed by two vets and X-rays were performed which revealed its foot was damaged beyond repair and the decision  was taken to euthanise on Tuesday.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue said it was so thin and weak it was a mystery as to how it got there.

He is keen for anyone with information about its movements to get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

The peregrine falcon, in common with the osprey, honey buzzard, and marsh harrier among others, is highly regulated and must be ringed and registered with the government if they are  kept in captivity.

Mr Goldsmith said the number of nesting pairs in Norfolk could be counted on two hands and that it was sad to see such a magnificent bird put down.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre
  2. 2 Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'
  3. 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
  1. 4 Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s
  3. 6 Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant
  4. 7 Man who risked life to save neighbour from blaze handed bravery award
  5. 8 Drunken man ran towards paramedic and swore at people
  6. 9 A year on since the snap lock down
  7. 10 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton

Anyone with information is asked to call 01692 650338 or visit the rescue service's website at www.mwruk.org.uk.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Google map image of the Carlton Hotel

'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon