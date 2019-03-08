'Higgledy-piggledy' homes planned for former pub garden
PUBLISHED: 10:47 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 11 June 2019
Houses are set to spring up on a former pub garden in Great Yarmouth's busy urban heart.
Some six town houses are proposed at the Oakwood pub in Howard Street South.
The scheme involves sweeping away a single storey extension to the pub, variously called Casper Jacks, Legends and the Irish-themed O'Grady's.
The pub, now permanently closed, was well-known as a popular live music venue during its heyday.
Under plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council six homes are planned on the site, featuring open-plan living and, in some cases, a master bedroom with a roof terrace.
A mix of building heights spanning two to three storeys is said to contribute to the "higgledy-piggledy" character of the area, said to be typical of central Yarmouth.
There will be 12 parking spaces.
Architects drawings show a terrace of four three-story buildings with horizontal, black-stained, timber cladding.
The designs are said to be mindful of the impact on nearby Braham's Court.
The pub itself is being refurbished by the applicant under a separate scheme which has yet to be presented to planners.