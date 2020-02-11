Storm damage forces resident from home

A house in Bradwell damaged during Storm Ciara. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A resident of a house damaged during Storm Ciara has been moved to alternative accommodation.

Persimmon Homes has confirmed that a two-storey dwelling in Bluebell Meadow, an estate in Bradwell, was damaged during the 60mph gusts on Sunday (February 9).

The house is currently fenced off while a handwritten sign in the window warns: 'Danger, loose masonry'.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "We are aware that a property was damaged by Storm Ciara and are liaising with the resident to minimise the inconvenience caused.

"As soon as the windspeed reduces to allow scaffolding to be safely erected we will be conducting a full investigation into the issue and undertaking any necessary repair work.

"In the meantime, we have offered the homeowner alternative accommodation as a precautionary measure."

Storm Ciara brought disruption and destruction to the region over the weekend.

Trees and power lines were toppled, major roads blocked and thousand were left without power.

