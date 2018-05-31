'Like a helicopter' - midwife's frustration over noise caused by generator

Three months of sleepless nights caused by a generator powering houses in a new development could be coming to an end.

Bradfield Drive in Martham, near a Persimmon Homes development which has been powered by a generator since November last year. Picture: Google Maps. Bradfield Drive in Martham, near a Persimmon Homes development which has been powered by a generator since November last year. Picture: Google Maps.

A number of properties at a Persimmon Homes estate in Martham opened its doors last November to new residents - but the houses had not been connected to the mains and are powered instead by a generator.

Samantha Herring, 36, who lives next to the development, has described the noise "like a helicopter going all the time that has landed in a field".

A midwife at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, she lives with her husband and daughter on Bradfield Drive.

She said: "It is droning all night, it's irritating, it's just affecting sleep.

"We were told it would be sorted by the end of January but it is still ongoing."

She contacted Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is sending environmental health officers to the site on Thursday (February 27) to monitor progress.

A spokesperson for the borough council said it is "keen to see the developers connect the houses as soon as possible".

Persimmon Homes said the permanent substation connection has taken longer than originally expected and is scheduled to be connected on Thursday (February 27).

"Contractors from our utility network provider, GTC, are on site on Thursday (February 27) and the work is expected to be completed over the next few days," the company said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

The development will see the construction of approximately 100 houses on a former mushroom farm which was devastated in a fire almost six years ago.

The farm had fallen into disrepair since the factory operations shut down in the 1990s.

It is thought the original plan was to have the mains connected in mid-November.

Norfolk County Council has said its streetworks team do not have any record from an electricity company or developer about the need to close the road for mains connection.

Ms Herring said: "The second you've heard the noise you can't get rid of it. It's like you're sitting in a fridge."