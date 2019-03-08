Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as 'natural extension' to seaside village

PUBLISHED: 17:14 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 01 May 2019

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Archant

A major development of over 700 homes, a primary school, and shops could see a village grow beyond its “barrier” bypass.

The view from Caister water tower. The village is growing with the planned new developement of 725 homes likely to push its population to over 11,000.The view from Caister water tower. The village is growing with the planned new developement of 725 homes likely to push its population to over 11,000.

Under proposals being worked up by Persimmon Homes around 725 houses are set to go up on agricultural land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister.

It is understood the plans for land at Nova Scotia Farm were first launched five years ago alongside the scheme for nearby Pointers East/Beauchamp Grange, an estate of 190 homes currently being built.

The development, being marketed as Magnolia Gardens, is being touted as “a natural extension” to Caister.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We are preparing a planning application for Magnolia Gardens, Caister-on-Sea, for circa 725 homes, a minimum of 7.46 hectares of open space and associated infrastructure.

“The application will consist of an outline application for 575 dwellings, alongside land for a primary school and local centre for shops and community facilities; and detailed application for phase one (totalling circa 150 dwellings).

“The development will deliver a range of house types and sizes ranging between one to five bedrooms to meet local need, with 20pc of the homes provided being affordable housing.

READ MORE: Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

You may also want to watch:

“The development has been designed to ensure that it becomes a natural extension to Caister-on-Sea and will be fully integrated into the existing community.

“A variety of recreational opportunities will be provided for both existing and new residents including informal open space, playing pitches and open circular dog walking routes, creating links with the existing village centre.

“A fundamental design aim of this development has been the proposed improvements to Jack Chase Way, which achieve pedestrian and cycle connectivity between new and existing communities, whilst maintaining highways safety and continuing its function as an important transport route.”

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, said members had a short meeting with the developer and landowner David Cargill on Monday.

He said it was too early to comment but there were concerns over the safety of moving beyond the “barrier” bypass without a bridge or safe crossing.

Traffic, and how householders would enter and leave the estate, was also an issue, as was pressure on services.

A public exhibition is being held on Thursday May 23, 3pm to 8pm at Caister Community Centre where members of the project team will be available to discuss the proposals in more detail.

There will be the opportunity to make comments, which will be taken into account before the planning application is submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Related articles

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

Inquest opens into death of builder

A man died at his home in Prince's Road, Great Yarmouth, after engaging in auto-erotic asphyxiation, an inquest has heard. Picture; Google

Motorists face delays during rush hour after Haven Bridge is closed

Haven Bridge was closed after a lorry spilt half a tonne of stones. Photo: George Ryan

Electrical items, cash and food stolen during burglary in Norfolk village

Burglars stole electrical items, cash and food from a Hopton home between April 27 and 28. Picture: Archant

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Man died at care home after a ‘period of choking’

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Men arrested following armed raids released under police investigation

Police carried out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston as part of the operation which resulted in two arrests. Picture: Joe Norton

‘We are finding different ways to attract people’ - masterplan vow after Great Yarmouth Debenhams closure announced

Debenhams at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth will close next year. Picture: Archant

‘It has been a unique labour of love;’ Warm Welcome for stunningly restored Broads cruiser

Rev Barrie Slatter with the restored 1920s sailing cruiser Welcome, with Rob Harbord and Maynard Watson at the International Boatbuilding Training College in Oulton Broad. Pictures: Mick Howes

Dealer involved in supplying thousands of pounds worth of drugs ordered to pay back just £467

Sonny Patience, 21, from London, was jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists