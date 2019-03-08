Major development of more than 700 homes planned as 'natural extension' to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

A major development of over 700 homes, a primary school, and shops could see a village grow beyond its “barrier” bypass.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view from Caister water tower. The village is growing with the planned new developement of 725 homes likely to push its population to over 11,000. The view from Caister water tower. The village is growing with the planned new developement of 725 homes likely to push its population to over 11,000.

Under proposals being worked up by Persimmon Homes around 725 houses are set to go up on agricultural land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister.

It is understood the plans for land at Nova Scotia Farm were first launched five years ago alongside the scheme for nearby Pointers East/Beauchamp Grange, an estate of 190 homes currently being built.

The development, being marketed as Magnolia Gardens, is being touted as “a natural extension” to Caister.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We are preparing a planning application for Magnolia Gardens, Caister-on-Sea, for circa 725 homes, a minimum of 7.46 hectares of open space and associated infrastructure.

“The application will consist of an outline application for 575 dwellings, alongside land for a primary school and local centre for shops and community facilities; and detailed application for phase one (totalling circa 150 dwellings).

“The development will deliver a range of house types and sizes ranging between one to five bedrooms to meet local need, with 20pc of the homes provided being affordable housing.

READ MORE: Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

You may also want to watch:

“The development has been designed to ensure that it becomes a natural extension to Caister-on-Sea and will be fully integrated into the existing community.

“A variety of recreational opportunities will be provided for both existing and new residents including informal open space, playing pitches and open circular dog walking routes, creating links with the existing village centre.

“A fundamental design aim of this development has been the proposed improvements to Jack Chase Way, which achieve pedestrian and cycle connectivity between new and existing communities, whilst maintaining highways safety and continuing its function as an important transport route.”

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, said members had a short meeting with the developer and landowner David Cargill on Monday.

He said it was too early to comment but there were concerns over the safety of moving beyond the “barrier” bypass without a bridge or safe crossing.

Traffic, and how householders would enter and leave the estate, was also an issue, as was pressure on services.

A public exhibition is being held on Thursday May 23, 3pm to 8pm at Caister Community Centre where members of the project team will be available to discuss the proposals in more detail.

There will be the opportunity to make comments, which will be taken into account before the planning application is submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council