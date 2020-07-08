Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A serial offender has been jailed for breaching an anti-social behaviour order by begging on the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carl Horth, 33 and of no fixed address, was arrested on Trafalgar Road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, July 7 for begging.

He was sentenced to 21 days in custody at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday after his actions were deemed to be in breach of his ASBO.

Horth, who has previously been banned from large areas of Lowestoft and Norwich for persistent begging, has over 100 convictions for more than 200 offences.

In 2014 he was hit with a nationwide ban against begging and in 2018 was jailed for eight weeks for persistent begging in Norwich.

He was then sentenced again in February 2019 to 15 weeks imprisonment for aggressive begging in Ipswich.

In response to the sentencing, inspector Paul McCarthy said:“ I hope the sentencing of Horth today reassures both those visiting and working in Great Yarmouth that we will take action and seek prosecution against those who continue to break the law.”