News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Photos show damage after car crashes into pub

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:27 AM October 28, 2020    Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020
The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

A pub’s front entrance has been left destroyed after a car crashed into it, before hitting a pedestrian.

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Police officers were called to Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday at 9.40pm after a black Toyota Celica crashed into the front of The Albion pub, rolling onto its side and hitting a pedestrian.

Paramedics and firefighters attended, and both the pedestrian and driver of the car were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment for minor injuries.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the pedestrian was “very lucky” to escape without serious injury.

As of Wednesday morning, both men remained in hospital.

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton - Credit: Tom Langton

The car was recovered at around 3am this morning and the fire service worked to make the building safe.

You may also want to watch:

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the driving manner of the Toyota in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101.

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton

The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Tom Langton - Credit: Tom Langton

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes
  2. 2 Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week
  3. 3 ‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal
  1. 4 Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Have you seen Darren Ding? Police appeal to trace wanted man

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Controversial 170-home plan for village WILL go ahead as developer wins...

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

72 arrested after smuggled migrants found on fishing boat off Norfolk coast

Ruth Lawes

person

Covid marshals could be used outside schools to stem spread of virus

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus