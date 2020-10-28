Photos show damage after car crashes into pub

Published: 10:27 AM October 28, 2020 Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020

The damage caused after a car crashed into The Albion pub in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

A pub’s front entrance has been left destroyed after a car crashed into it, before hitting a pedestrian.

Police officers were called to Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday at 9.40pm after a black Toyota Celica crashed into the front of The Albion pub, rolling onto its side and hitting a pedestrian.

Paramedics and firefighters attended, and both the pedestrian and driver of the car were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment for minor injuries.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the pedestrian was “very lucky” to escape without serious injury.

As of Wednesday morning, both men remained in hospital.

The car was recovered at around 3am this morning and the fire service worked to make the building safe.

Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the driving manner of the Toyota in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101.

