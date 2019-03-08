Search

Firefighters rescue person with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

PUBLISHED: 16:24 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 07 May 2019

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in a Norfolk shopping centre.

Two fire engines went to Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth at 11.30am on Tuesday (May 7).

Crews used heavy rescue equipment including hydraulic or battery powered cutting tools and small gear to release the person.

It took 15 minutes.

A paramedic also attended the scene, the fire service said.

East Anglia Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

