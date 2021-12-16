Third person rescued by lifeboat crews in same area this week

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew were called to rescue a person who got into difficulty between Britannia Pier and South Caister - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crews were called to rescue a third person this week off the coast.

A person got into difficulty in the water between Britannia Pier and South Caister on Wednesday at about 6pm.

The casualty was waist-deep in water for a short while by the time the John Rowntree lifeboat crew arrived at the scene.

They were then safely rescued and put into the care of the police, who were waiting on the beach.

RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston has warned people to take care near the cliff edge and reminded them to call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if there is a coastal emergency.

Earlier on Monday, two people were rescued from the water after a three-hour search.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crews were called after reports of two vulnerable people going missing between Britannia Pier and South Caister at 5.50pm.



