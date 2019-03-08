'Why so stupid?' - Person rides bike around Great Yarmouth's Boating Lake

A Great Yarmouth landmark built for boats has been broken into by a person on a bike.

This week, a picture emerged on social media of someone riding a bike around the town's Boating Lake on Tuesday (May 28) at around 7pm.

The lake is currently closed to the public as its revamp enters the final stages, with thousands of cubic metres of water being slowly pumped into the waterway in preparation for the return of rowing-boats and pedalos.

But the photo of a person riding a bike through the waterway on North Drive has provoked anger.

"What the hell is wrong with them?" said Sarah Halls.

Gill Burton said: "Why so stupid?"

Veronica Langhorn commented: "After all the work that's been put into the waterways you would think they would show some respect.

"Stupid idiots with nothing better to do, hope police give them good telling off."

Norfolk Police have said the incident has not been reported.

The boating lake has been closed to the public for safety reasons since 2014, when the concrete basin was drained and cleaned.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "While it is exciting that the Boating Lake is being re-filled as a crucial step in the restoration, this site remains closed to the public for safety reasons while the works are finalised and the water level is restored to the correct levels.

"The works site is clearly surrounded by fencing and anyone gaining unauthorised access is risking their health and safety through accident and injury."