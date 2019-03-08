Search


'I'm sure his parents are proud' - CCTV shows bike theft

PUBLISHED: 09:38 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 19 August 2019

Archant

CCTV footage shows a person steal a bike in a Norfolk town.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at Pier Plain in Gorleston on Monday, August 12.

It shows a person walking past the bicycle and looking back at it before returning with what appears to be a tool for cutting the lock.

The person then runs away with the bicycle.

Arianne Monk, who owns the video, commented: "If anyone knows this charming young fellow, contact the police as he stole a bike from Pier Plain today.

"I'm sure his parents are so proud," she said.

