'I'm sure his parents are proud' - CCTV shows bike theft

A bike theft caught on CCTV at Pier Plain in Gorleston on August 12. Picture: Arianne Monk. Archant

CCTV footage shows a person steal a bike in a Norfolk town.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at Pier Plain in Gorleston on Monday, August 12.

It shows a person walking past the bicycle and looking back at it before returning with what appears to be a tool for cutting the lock.

The person then runs away with the bicycle.

Arianne Monk, who owns the video, commented: "If anyone knows this charming young fellow, contact the police as he stole a bike from Pier Plain today.

"I'm sure his parents are so proud," she said.

