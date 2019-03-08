Video
'I'm sure his parents are proud' - CCTV shows bike theft
PUBLISHED: 09:38 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 19 August 2019
Archant
CCTV footage shows a person steal a bike in a Norfolk town.
A bike theft caught on CCTV at Pier Plain in Gorleston on August 12. Picture: Arianne Monk.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at Pier Plain in Gorleston on Monday, August 12.
It shows a person walking past the bicycle and looking back at it before returning with what appears to be a tool for cutting the lock.
The person then runs away with the bicycle.
Arianne Monk, who owns the video, commented: "If anyone knows this charming young fellow, contact the police as he stole a bike from Pier Plain today.
"I'm sure his parents are so proud," she said.
