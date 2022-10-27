Fully clothed person swimming in river refuses help after coastguard called
Published: 10:07 AM October 27, 2022
Updated: 10:25 AM October 27, 2022
The coastguard was called as part of a multi-agency response after reports of a person face down in the River Bure.
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew was called to action on Tuesday (October 25) after a person was seen in the water by Great Yarmouth Train Station.
But after launching the inshore lifeboat 'John Rowntree' at 7.55am they were stood down.
It transpired that a fully clothed person was actually swimming in the river but they refused any help from authorities at the scene.
The swimmer was eventually persuaded to safety by awaiting coastguard teams.