Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A person was trapped inside their vehicle after two cars crashed this morning in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened on Fuller's Hill, after the roundabout near Aldi, shortly before midday.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said: "There were two vehicles involved in a collision and we assisted somebody out of a vehicle before carrying out vehicle stability."

The person had to be removed from their car with the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to get treatment from the ambulance service.