Person trapped in vehicle after two cars crash

PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 November 2019

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A person was trapped inside their vehicle after two cars crashed this morning in Great Yarmouth.

It happened on Fuller's Hill, after the roundabout near Aldi, shortly before midday.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said: "There were two vehicles involved in a collision and we assisted somebody out of a vehicle before carrying out vehicle stability."

The person had to be removed from their car with the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to get treatment from the ambulance service.

