Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters help person with hand trapped in letterbox

PUBLISHED: 09:51 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 10 July 2019

Elder Green in Gorleston. PIcture: Google Maps.

Elder Green in Gorleston. PIcture: Google Maps.

Archant

Firefighters released a person whose hand was trapped in a letterbox in Gorleston

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.17 this morning (July 10) to reports a person had got their hand stuck in the letterbox of their home on Elder Green.

The person had left their keys in the house and was trying to get them back, the fire service said.

One fire brigade went to the scene at 7.27am.

The drama was all over in seven minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

‘It’s the lowest of the low’ - police sergeant horrified after he was spat at in custody

Sgt Nicholas Tungatt of Great Yarmouth Police was spat at as he tried to deal with a man in custody. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Driver seen leaving pub charged in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth police charged a man with drink-driving on July 8 after spotting him leave a pub and get into a car. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

‘It’s the lowest of the low’ - police sergeant horrified after he was spat at in custody

Sgt Nicholas Tungatt of Great Yarmouth Police was spat at as he tried to deal with a man in custody. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Sea Life Centre issues towel plea for its penguins

Sea Life Centre Great Yarmouth has issued a plea for more towels for its penguins. Picture: Sea Life Centre Great Yarmouth

Firefighters help person with hand trapped in letterbox

Elder Green in Gorleston. PIcture: Google Maps.

VIP guest to open UK’s biggest Cancer Research superstore where everything will cost £3 or less

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Two men deny charges related to death of young Yarmouth boxer

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk.

Love Island star to make guest appearance at Norfolk nightclub

Molly-Mae from ITV television show Love Island will be hosting a meet and greet at Ocean Room in Gorleston in September. Picture: Joel Anderson/ITV Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists