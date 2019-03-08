Firefighters help person with hand trapped in letterbox

Elder Green in Gorleston. PIcture: Google Maps. Archant

Firefighters released a person whose hand was trapped in a letterbox in Gorleston

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7.17 this morning (July 10) to reports a person had got their hand stuck in the letterbox of their home on Elder Green.

The person had left their keys in the house and was trying to get them back, the fire service said.

One fire brigade went to the scene at 7.27am.

The drama was all over in seven minutes.

You may also want to watch: