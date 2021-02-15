Gorleston school treats families to free pancake packs

Published: 3:44 PM February 15, 2021

Pupils at Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston getting reading for pancakes on Shrove Tuesday. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

Children at a school on the coast are being treated to free 'Pancake Packs' to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The half-term gift is being organised by Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy and St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston.

Ryan Freeman, head teacher, said: "The children have missed out on enough this year and therefore we decided to put together free pancake packs that parents can collect.

"This year, Shrove Tuesday falls in half-term and some families might struggle to buy extra ingredients or get out to the shops," he added.

A pupil at Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust

So far, 80 families have signed up to receive the pack which contains all ingredients needed to make pancakes at home

You may also want to watch:

Reverend Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "In the past years we’ve hosted a community pancake party at St Mary Magdalene church. Because of the pandemic we’re unable to do that this year, but we’re delighted to working in partnership with our friends at Peterhouse to mark Shrove Tuesday."



