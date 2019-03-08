Search

'My daughter was almost hit' - Mum's fear over 'irresponsible' parking at primary school

PUBLISHED: 15:27 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 September 2019

A concerned mother has spoken out about 'dangerous' parking on the grass in Magdalen Square opposite Peterhouse Primary School in Gorleston. Picture: Sharee Moore.

A concerned parent has spoken out over "dangerous" parking next to a primary school.

Sharee Moore, 24, who lives on Magnolia Green in Gorleston, said her two-year-old daughter was almost hit by a car doing a three point turn on grass opposite Peterhouse Primary School.

Parking is available in spaces outside the building and also along the kerb but some parents park their cars on Magdalen Square, a park next to the school, Ms Moore said.

She said she has reported the issue to the school, the police and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The council confirmed it has received reports about "irresponsible parking" in the area.

"We encourage all parents to park safely and considerately," a spokesman for the council said.

"Unfortunately, the civil enforcement officers are limited in their ability to tackle this issue because the highway in the immediate vicinity does not have any parking restrictions.

"We have raised this issue for consideration by the county council, which as local highways authority is responsible for deciding highways restrictions and street furniture."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "Parking outside schools is one of the most frustrating issues across the country - not just in Norfolk - and it was discussed at length at the meeting of the Parking Partnership last week.

"There was a strong commitment to work with all partners, including the districts, the police, and the whole school community, to develop a range of measures for dealing with parking issues. We understand that each location is different and requires treating accordingly.

Ms Moore, whose seven-year-old son attends the school, said: "My two-year-old daughter almost got hit in July,

"We had crossed the road and I thought it was safe for her to run to the path."

She said a car was doing a three point turn on the grass in Magdalen Square.

"If I hadn't shouted to my partner to grab her, she would have been knocked down.

"We said to the driver she shouldn't be parking on the grass but we just got verbal abuse," Ms Moore said.

She added: "It's getting worse and worse, there are more cars."

Norfolk County Council said: "Everyone needs to think hard about what they could be doing to help resolve these types of issues, as no one organisation can provide all of the answers. Sometimes it's just a matter of being considerate of others."

