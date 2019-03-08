Search

Half-million pound upgrade aims to put Pettitts Animal Adventure Park back on map

PUBLISHED: 16:01 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 19 March 2019

Michael Abbott, Director of Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham is ready to welcome customers old and new to the newly revamped attraction. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A half-million pound upgrade will put a family attraction in the Norfolk Broads “back on the map”, its new owner hopes.

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham has several new rides this season, including Kangaroo and the caterpillar rollercoaster. Picture: Neil DidsburyPettitts Animal Adventure Park in Reedham has several new rides this season, including Kangaroo and the caterpillar rollercoaster. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Since closing for the winter, Pettitts Animal Adventure in Reedham has been getting a revamp.

The park, bought in December 2017 by Norwich-based developer Michael Abbott, will reopen next month with five new animal-themed attractions.

These are a safari adventure car ride, a play beach with a sandpit, a crazy caterpillar rollercoaster, a Little Explorers balloon ride and a bouncing kangaroo ride.

The last of these is a “unique ride”, Mr Abbott said, adding: “Not many parks in the UK have this kind of ride. It is a very popular attraction in Europe.”

“As soon as the park is up and running again, we don’t want to sit back and relax,” Mr Abbott added. “We are always on the lookout for new stuff.”

A new cafe will serve cake and Costa coffee.

Older attractions have been heavily renovated and themed at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park since Mr Abbott took ownership in December 2017. Picture: Neil DidsburyOlder attractions have been heavily renovated and themed at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park since Mr Abbott took ownership in December 2017. Picture: Neil Didsbury

