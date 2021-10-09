Leisure centre shake-up sees charitable trust leave two sites

Published: 1:00 PM October 9, 2021

A charitable trust that runs leisure facilities across the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas will no longer be involved at two sites.

The Sentinel Leisure Trust has sent out an email to members that it will no longer be operating Bradwell's Phoenix Pool and Gym.

It will also not be involved in the Marina Centre when it reopens its doors on Great Yarmouth seafront next year following a £26m revamp.

Both sites are owned by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The pool at the Phoenix Centre - Credit: GYBC

The trust says that it decided not to put in for running the Marina Centre when it reopens and as part of the process it will also not run the Phoenix Pool and Gym from November 1.

The email sent out to members says: "Unfortunately as part of the over-arching Marina Leisure Centre project, the Council have decided to procured a new operational contract, which Sentinel Leisure Trust (part of SLT Group) has chosen not to bid for.

"To prepare for a new operator and to make the transition as smooth as possible, your membership will exclude Phoenix Pool and Gym and the future new Marina Leisure Centre (when complete) from 1st November 2021. Likewise members of the Phoenix Pool and Gym will no longer have access to any other SLT Group’s sites from the same date."

However the trust's email goes on to say that members can now use the gym and pool at Caldecott Hall Country Club in Fritton which will be included in all multi-site memberships.

Earlier this month Great Yarmouth Borough Council heralded the installation of new touch screen gym equipment at Phoenix Pool and Gym.

The cardio console equipment allows access to workout modes, as well as digital TV, radio, and full internet browsing.

The first phase of the £26m Marina Centre revamp project has been completed, with work now beginning on its interior.

It is due to open next summer and will have a 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, a four-court sports hall, fitness studios and spin studios, a 100-station gym, indoor climbing zone and a café.

The Sentinel Leisure Trust also operates Fitness 2000, Nirvana, Broadland Health & Fitness, Adventure Island Play Park, Raw Fitness and Barnards Soccer Centre.