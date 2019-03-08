Search

Advanced search

Council backs plans to expand gym's 'clogged' car park

PUBLISHED: 21:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:05 07 November 2019

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors. Picture: Google Maps

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Norfolk council has supported plans to extend a gym's car park which is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors following the closure of a nearby leisure centre.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google MapsGreat Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google Maps

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth shut last week to make way for a new multi-million pound fitness complex which has placed additional pressures on surrounding leisure centres.

A report presented to Great Yarmouth Borough councillors at a meeting at the Town Hall on Thursday night highlighted that Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell was one of the centres affected by the closure.

Former members of the Marina Centre, which was run Sentinel Leisure Trust, have been forced use other fitness complexes operated by the leisure trust which includes Phoenix Pool & Gym.

The gym's car park has just 63 parking spaces and is often "clogged" with users double parking and blocking nearby driveways.

At the full council meeting, the authority was warned footfall was set to increase in the coming months and fears were raised about the safety of pedestrians who will use the car park.

A number of options for expanding the gym's car park have been explored but only one viable option has been identified.

Councillors voted in favour of plans which will see an overflow car park developed around the back of the site.

You may also want to watch:

They also allocated funding of up to £130,000 for the project.

A planning application will be submitted by the council once final specifications are confirmed.

The proposals will create up to 40 additional spaces for visitors to use during peak hours of 3.30pm to 8.30pm.

Although the land where the new car parking spaces are proposed currently belongs to Lynn Grove Academy, the school has agreed to lease the land to the council in return for students having agreed access to the site.

Visitors to Phoenix Pool & Gym have previously been encouraged to walk or cycle to the centre to ease car park pressures but extending the site is now seen as the only viable solution.

The project will be overseen by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's partnership board.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police hunt for driver who hit nine-year-old girl

The red Citroen car which reportedly hit a nine-year-old girl in Middleton Road, Gorleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It would give children something to do’ - Residents respond to plans for artificial football pitch

A rough map of the location of the proposed artificial pitch, clubhouse and carpark off the A47 in Brundall. Picture: Google Maps.

Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police hunt for driver who hit nine-year-old girl

The red Citroen car which reportedly hit a nine-year-old girl in Middleton Road, Gorleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It will be sorely missed’ - Council approves plan to demolish greengrocers

A developer is planning to demolish Greenfields, a fruit and veg shop on Victoria Road in Gorleston, and replace it with three houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Council backs plans to expand gym’s ‘clogged’ car park

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors. Picture: Google Maps

Just one more week of motoring misery for Great Yarmouth drivers

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Suitable for all’ - hospital launches gender neutral toilets

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has launched its first gender neutral toilet Picture: Nick Butcher

‘A hard, horrible decision’ - roller skating rink to shut

Flashback: Ellen Siegert (8) and Harlee Wicks (7) from Yarmouth have both won British champion roller skating titles Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigations continue after fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists