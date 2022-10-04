Stunning photographs captured at couple's dream Great Yarmouth wedding

Gallery

A ride on the famous Joyland snails and a stick of rock by the sea may not be everyone's vision of a perfect wedding.

But for one couple, Great Yarmouth was the dream backdrop for their big day.

Cara and Daniel Mothers had the full Yarmouth experience when they tied the knot on September 3.

The couple, both aged 32, moved to the town from Norwich back in January 2021 after falling for its beach and "vibrant" community.

And Mrs Mothers said she wanted to show her guests exactly why they love it so much.

"During lockdown, we were in a flat in Norwich and we didn’t have a garden," she said.

"We moved to Great Yarmouth because we enjoy the fresh air and the beach.

"The seafront is so vibrant and dynamic. Dan regularly goes down to the arcades to get me a teddy from the claw machine.

"There is also a lot of history in Great Yarmouth. I have always loved the old buildings. It's full of amazing heritage."

The ceremony was held at the historic St George's Theatre and the reception at the Empire music venue, where Mr Mothers, a music tutor, sometimes works as a sound technician.

They also gave Great Yarmouth postcards and a stick of rock from Potters Rock Factory as the wedding favours.

During the day, the couple took a trip along Marine Parade, where they were captured under the neon arcade lights, outside the Winter Gardens and riding the beloved snail rude at Joyland.

Mrs Mothers, a property solicitor, said: "We just wanted to get photographs at our favourite places.

"I love the one with the Great Yarmouth Eye behind us and I love the snails because we were genuinely having the best time.

"It was a really lovely day. We were full of joy and gratitude and because we live in Yarmouth we get to relive it every day.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to the Jay family and all the teams at the Empire, St George’s Theatre and Hotel Ocean for making it so special."

