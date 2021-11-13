News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Video

The march of time: Photos show changes in Great Yarmouth over the years

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:49 AM November 13, 2021
Before and after pictures of Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Before and after: Breydon Water pictured in 1984 and 2021. The bridge was built in 1985. Can you spot any other difference? - Credit: Mike Page

Eye-opening before and after photos show how much Great Yarmouth has changed in three decades.

In 1984, 1996 and 2001, local photographer Mike Page took skyhigh shots of the some of the town's landmarks and the borough's coastline.

Recently he went out again - and the birdseye view afforded by his photos shows an urban and rural landscape transformed, and transforming, under the steady, unstoppable advance of time.

Preparatory work for the Breydon Bridge in 1984.

Preparatory work for the Breydon Bridge in 1984. - Credit: Mike Page

Breydon Bridge 2021

The same scene in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

Thirty-seven years ago, the Breydon Bridge still existed only on blueprints, while the riverbank itself was being prepared for the construction project that would finish the following year, allowing cars cross the River Yare and linking the borough with Lowestoft.

Also noticeable in the most recent photo of the area is the Asda which opened in 1989.

You may also want to watch:

Another picture taken in 1984 shows the original coal-fired power station on South Denes Road which would be demolished in 1997.

Great Yarmouth power station 1984

The coal-fired power station in Great Yarmouth's South Denes peninsula which was demolished in 1997, seen here in 1984. - Credit: Mike Page

Great Yarmouth new power station 2001

The new gas-fired power station in Great Yarmouth, built in 2001. - Credit: Mike Page

The 360-foot (110m) chimney, a town landmark, had been the tallest structure in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit
  2. 2 'My life is in limbo' - Man's frustration at DVLA test wait
  3. 3 Four pubs in Great Yarmouth area added to prestigious guide for 2022
  1. 4 How you can watch the James Paget awards night
  2. 5 9 events to get you in the Christmas spirit in and around Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Town's former DIY store could be turned into three 'boutique' units
  4. 7 Beach poppy tribute to nation's fallen troops
  5. 8 'Truly sorry' - Hospital apologises for dementia patient's discharge
  6. 9 Were you there when Big Breakfast came to Great Yarmouth?
  7. 10 Plans for 1.3km sea defence for Hemsby submitted

In 2001, it was replaced by the current gas-fired power station.

That same year, to the immediate south of the site, the town's outer harbour is notable by its absence, with a photo showing the waves crashing unobstructed on the beach.

South Denes in Great Yarmouth, pictured in 2001, before the Outer Harbour was built.

South Denes in Great Yarmouth, pictured in 2001, before the Outer Harbour was built. - Credit: Mike Page

Great Yarmouth outer harbour 2020

The same scene in 2020. - Credit: Mike Page

Construction work on the outer harbour began six years later and was completed by 2009, with the seascape there now dominated by a pair of breakwaters, 1,400 metres in length and containing 850,000 tonnes of rock.

Another pair of photos, taken 25 years apart, reveal the devastating effects of high winds and tides on the dunes at Winterton which have receded in recent years in the wake of a series of winter surges.

Winterton, pictured in 1996, before a series of winter storm surges devastated the dunes.

Winterton, pictured in 1996, before a series of winter storm surges devastated the dunes. - Credit: Mike Page

Winterton erosion 2021

The same scene, but a different picture, in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

The latest pictures come just 11 months after the Dunes cafe was torn down before it collapsed onto the sands

Two weeks ago people were warned to take extra care and police cordoned off the end of the road after a fresh collapse.

Winterton pictured in 2001.

Winterton pictured in 2001. - Credit: Mike Page

Winterton erosion 2021

The same scene 20 years later. - Credit: Mike Page

Such was the impact of the latest loss - creating 25ft sheer drops in places - James Bensly, whose county council ward includes the village, called the police and council to make the area safe and provide warning signs. 

  



Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Anti-vax protesters outside Market Gates.

Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Hall Quay with the Town Hall and Star Hotel in 1960

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon