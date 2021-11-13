Video
The march of time: Photos show changes in Great Yarmouth over the years
- Credit: Mike Page
Eye-opening before and after photos show how much Great Yarmouth has changed in three decades.
In 1984, 1996 and 2001, local photographer Mike Page took skyhigh shots of the some of the town's landmarks and the borough's coastline.
Recently he went out again - and the birdseye view afforded by his photos shows an urban and rural landscape transformed, and transforming, under the steady, unstoppable advance of time.
Thirty-seven years ago, the Breydon Bridge still existed only on blueprints, while the riverbank itself was being prepared for the construction project that would finish the following year, allowing cars cross the River Yare and linking the borough with Lowestoft.
Also noticeable in the most recent photo of the area is the Asda which opened in 1989.
Another picture taken in 1984 shows the original coal-fired power station on South Denes Road which would be demolished in 1997.
The 360-foot (110m) chimney, a town landmark, had been the tallest structure in Norfolk.
In 2001, it was replaced by the current gas-fired power station.
That same year, to the immediate south of the site, the town's outer harbour is notable by its absence, with a photo showing the waves crashing unobstructed on the beach.
Construction work on the outer harbour began six years later and was completed by 2009, with the seascape there now dominated by a pair of breakwaters, 1,400 metres in length and containing 850,000 tonnes of rock.
Another pair of photos, taken 25 years apart, reveal the devastating effects of high winds and tides on the dunes at Winterton which have receded in recent years in the wake of a series of winter surges.
The latest pictures come just 11 months after the Dunes cafe was torn down before it collapsed onto the sands
Two weeks ago people were warned to take extra care and police cordoned off the end of the road after a fresh collapse.
Such was the impact of the latest loss - creating 25ft sheer drops in places - James Bensly, whose county council ward includes the village, called the police and council to make the area safe and provide warning signs.