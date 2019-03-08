Then and now: Do you remember these former Great Yarmouth pubs?

Great Yarmouth’s pubs were once a hive of activity - but now it seems punters looking for refreshment and chat are more likely to be greeted by boarded-up windows and peeling paint.

The house on Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth that used to be the Elephant and Castle pub. The house on Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth that used to be the Elephant and Castle pub.

A famous quote goes, If you can remember the 1960s, you weren’t really there.

The same could maybe be said for some pubs.

But here, with the help of Google streetview, we’ve taken a look at some of Great Yarmouth’s old watering holes - and what they’ve now become.

All photos are dated between 2008 and 2017.

• Admiral Seymour

The Admiral Seymour, on 22-25 Salisbury Road, was closed in 2008 and has been converted into flats.

• Ansom Arms

Now converted into a furniture shop, the Ansom Arms, which had traded at 243 Southtown Road, has been converted into a furniture shop.

• Burton Arms

This pub was situated on Howard Street and closed in 2010. The landlord, Peter Jermy, had said the smoking ban and the recession had slashed his trade by 30pc.

• Elephant and Castle

This pub called last orders in 2008. It was situated on 35 Nelson Road North.

• The Ship

The Ship was situated at 4 Middlegate Street. Having closed in 2010 it was converted into NHS offices. The premises was originally the house of John Ireland, mayor of Great Yarmouth in 1716, and became a public house by 1797.

