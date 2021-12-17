Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast
- Credit: Mike Page
Before and after photos show how drastic the changes have been to our coastline in only ten years.
Local photographer Mike Page has taken bird's-eye-view shots of the some of Norfolk's landmarks and coastline over the last few decades.
Recently Mr Page went out again - and the view from the sky shows the effect time has had on the beaches of Winterton and Happisburgh.
Ten years ago, Winterton beach was accessible from the dunes, following a short decline down to the shore.
Former landmarks such as the Dunes Cafe were still visible from the air in 2011.
Only a decade later and the beach is cut off from the dunes as erosion has created a sheer drop from a cliff face.
After choppy waters caused further erosion of the cliffs at Winterton, the cafe had to be demolished in 2020.
Over the past decade, many houses in Happisburgh have been claimed by the sea and ten years of erosion has taken its toll on the landscape.
Experts are predicting 50 metres of land to be lost by 2035 in the village.