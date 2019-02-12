The amazing pictures which show a hidden Great Yarmouth beauty spot

A woman whose award-winning photos will be displayed at an arts exhibition believes she may have found one of Great Yarmouth’s hidden beauty spots.

Julia Cameron, 64, travels around Norfolk looking for the perfect snap and has earmarked an undistinguished piece of land between the Pleasure Beach and Outer Harbour as one of her favourite spots.

The 64-year-old’s work aims to capture the Norfolk landscape with a fresh perspective.

The photographer heads to desolate places other people tend not to go, with this hidden gem being top of her list on drizzly, grey, winter days.

She said: “I have done a couple of shoots at Great Yarmouth in dense fog which is not your typical day for photographing landscape.

“The fog strips out all the detail and brings a soft simplicity to the images.

“It reduces the colours of the landscape by overlaying them with grey and allows me to capture the subject in almost an abstract form.”

Her work - which has already won her the Naked Wines prize at the Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society 2016 exhibition - will be on display at The Crypt Gallery, Norwich School in The Close from March 22 to April 5.

For more information visit www.juliacameron.co.uk.